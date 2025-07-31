Fire at Corporate Tax Office: Records of taxpayers remain safe: FBR

ISLAMABAD: In a fire that broke out at the Corporate Tax Office (CTO) in Islamabad on Wednesday, the tax records of the taxpayers remained safe, according to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Details revealed that a fire broke out at the RDFC Building in Islamabad, which houses the CTO along with several other offices of the FBR renting space in the building. Upon the outbreak of fire, the fire brigade was immediately notified and dispatched to the scene. In parallel, a swift evacuation of the building was carried out to ensure safety of all individuals present in the premises.

The FBR officers from the headquarters also responded promptly, reaching the site of the incident without delay. A few officials and private individuals who were trapped in the building were successfully evacuated.

The fire was contained to the room where it originated, and, fortunately, there was no damage to the FBR records or other assets within the premises.

The prompt and efficient efforts of the fire brigade team, along with the FBR officials, were instrumental in containing the fire and evacuating FBR employees and other persons in the premises.

The CTO Islamabad has temporarily been shifted to the adjacent building of the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad and has been made functional in the alternate space until the building is cleared by authorities to ensure all protocols of safety are met.

Security personnel have also been deployed in the building for safety of the record.

The FBR extended its sincere appreciation to the fire brigade and the board officials for their swift actions, which led to the successful containment of the fire and the safe evacuation of all individuals involved.

