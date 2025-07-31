Health projects: Punjab introduces new monitoring system

LAHORE: In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Department of Health and Population has introduced a robust and centralized monitoring system to ensure transparent, accountable and timely execution of health-related development projects across the province.

Going forward, all health sector initiatives will be monitored and evaluated through the department’s Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, which will track project implementation, assess performance, and ensure alignment with provincial health priorities.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Provincial Minister for Health and Population Khawaja Imran Nazir was held at the department’s headquarters. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman Planning and Development Board Naeem Rauf, Secretary Health and Population Nadia Saqib, and other senior officials.

To ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply at public hospitals, the meeting decided to establish 13 new oxygen feeders. This move will support 145 district and tehsil headquarters hospitals (DHQs and THQs), enabling them to receive over 44,000 oxygen cylinders per month, thus enhancing emergency and critical care capacity across Punjab.

Khawaja Imran Nazir directed all vertical programs to submit detailed annual performance reports. He emphasized that as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, routine and rigorous evaluations would be conducted to assess progress and impact.

He reaffirmed the provincial leadership’s commitment to healthcare reform, stating: “Providing quality healthcare at the doorstep of every citizen is Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s foremost priority.” The minister also highlighted that the revamping of more than 4,000 health facilities is underway and progressing at a steady pace.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman stressed the importance of effective monitoring mechanisms to ensure timely completion and quality delivery of health projects. He reiterated that reform efforts in the healthcare system are ongoing and that the Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate would be further strengthened for improved oversight.

He also issued directives for the verification of household registration data under the Community Health Inspector Program, calling for greater data integrity and on-ground accountability.

The meeting reviewed progress on several flagship initiatives, including Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, Community Health Inspector Program, establishment of blood centers in Lahore, Okara, Muzaffargarh, and Jhelum and setting up of Cath labs in Attock, Jhang, Jhelum, Layyah, Mianwali, Kasur, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar.

The officials briefed that the Community Health Inspector Program is being implemented in two phases, with the geo-tagging of over 530,000 households already completed in the first phase.

