Pending dues on land, properties reviewed

ISLAMABAD: The second meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works was held Wednesday at the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

The meeting was chaired by Member of the National Assembly and Convener of the Sub-Committee, Anjum Aqeel Khan.

The purpose of the meeting was to review pending outstanding dues related to land acquisition, payments for built up (BUP) properties and delays in various housing projects.

During the meeting, land affectees from sectors, G-14/1, G-15/3, F-14, and F-15 presented their grievances, with particular emphasis on the issue of non-possession in Sector G-14/1.

Taking notice of the complaints, the director general instructed that these matters be addressed on a priority basis. He directed the director (land) to engage with the allottees, listen to their concerns, and formulate a practical strategy to ensure early possession.

Convener Anjum Aqeel Khan assured that the sub-committee will make every possible effort to resolve the issues of all affected individuals and will maintain close coordination with the relevant departments.

