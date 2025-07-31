Green tech, smart urban planning: Netherlands ready to collaborate with CDA

ISLAMABAD: The Netherlands has expressed interest in supporting Islamabad’s development through collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in areas such as green technology, smart urban planning, and sustainable infrastructure.

This was discussed during a meeting between CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Deputy Head of Mission of the Netherlands Embassy, Heijo Provo Kluit.

The Dutch envoy appreciated CDA’s timely and effective response to drainage challenges during the recent heavy monsoon rains. He specifically acknowledged Randhawa’s personal visit to the Dutch embassy and lauded the dedicated efforts of CDA officials. He also praised initiatives such as the upgradation of the Diplomatic Enclave and the transformation of CDA Nursery into the Gardenia Hub.

The CDA chairman briefed the diplomat on ongoing and planned development works aimed at making Islamabad a model capital. He shared details about infrastructure improvements, long-term landscaping plans, and efforts to enhance urban beauty and environmental sustainability in line with the interior minister’s directives.

Both sides agreed to increase cooperation in horticulture and landscaping.

The Dutch side offered expertise in areas such as tulips, roses, and green technologies, while CDA expressed interest in adopting climate-resilient practices.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to continue dialogue and deepen collaboration in urban beautification and environmental protection.

