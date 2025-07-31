Kyrgyz Deputy PM explores maritime collaboration opportunities

KARACHI: A high-level Kyrgyz delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Edil Baisalov visited the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Tuesday to explore potential avenues of cooperation in Pakistan’s maritime sector.

During the visit, the delegation received a detailed briefing on KPT’s infrastructure, facilities, and ongoing development projects, including port expansion and real estate initiatives. The session was chaired by Transition Management Committee (TMC) member Abdullah Zaki and attended by KPT’s senior and middle management officials.

Deputy Prime Minister Baisalov expressed keen interest in Karachi Port’s development plans, particularly projects such as the Edible Oil & Chemical Terminal, Clean Bulk Cargo Terminal, LNG Terminal, and the proposed Maritime Business District. He offered to establish joint ventures between the two countries, highlighting sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, education, and IT as promising areas for collaboration.

KPT officials also briefed the delegation about the port authority’s upcoming ferry service project aimed at promoting maritime tourism and the Blue Economy. Brig. Muhammad Younis, General Manager of Real Estate Development at KPT, highlighted the Maritime Business District initiative, which will cater to businesses involved in maritime logistics, insurance, finance, and warehousing.

Both sides discussed mutual opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties through maritime cooperation, with the Kyrgyz Deputy PM emphasizing a “win-win” approach that could unlock new business potential for both nations.

The delegation also toured the South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT), where CEO CS Kim showcased the port’s container handling operations through a live demonstration and 3D model presentation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025