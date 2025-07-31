Kamal reviews progress on national telemedicine project

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Coordination Mustafa Kamal, Wednesday, while reviewing the progress on national telemedicine project has said that by leveraging advanced technologies, the project is “bringing doctors and medicines to the doorsteps of citizens,” especially those living in remote and underserved areas.

While chairing a meeting here, Kamal emphasised the urgent need for the project’s swift completion, saying the telemedicine project has become a critical need of the time and must ensure its early rollout so that the people across the country can fully benefit from this modern healthcare solution.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by the joint secretary of health, the director general of development, and the special consultant on telemedicine. He noted that by leveraging advanced technologies, the project is “bringing doctors and medicines to the doorsteps of citizens,” especially those living in remote and underserved areas. In its initial phase, pilot programs are being launched in Karachi and Islamabad, with plans for national scale-up thereafter.

Highlighting the burden on tertiary healthcare institutions, the minister remarked that “Seventy percent of people bypass primary healthcare centers and directly visit major hospitals, resulting in increasing pressure on these facilities. The telemedicine initiative will significantly reduce this burden while extending quality healthcare to citizens at their doorstep.”

He stressed that “this system will particularly benefit the poor and disadvantaged who cannot afford to travel to hospitals. It ensures that both consultation and essential medicines reach them where they live.” Terming the project a “major step towards strengthening the country’s primary healthcare system,” Kamal reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering accessible, efficient, and equitable healthcare through the integration of modern digital solutions.

During the meeting, officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the progress made so far and the key challenges faced in the implementation of the telemedicine initiative.

Kamal emphasised the role of telemedicine in addressing these challenges. “Over 80 percent of our population is already using technology. “Through telemedicine, we can reduce the burden on hospitals and are working on a comprehensive strategy to implement this,” he stated.

