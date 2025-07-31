BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-31

Kamal reviews progress on national telemedicine project

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 07:59am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Coordination Mustafa Kamal, Wednesday, while reviewing the progress on national telemedicine project has said that by leveraging advanced technologies, the project is “bringing doctors and medicines to the doorsteps of citizens,” especially those living in remote and underserved areas.

While chairing a meeting here, Kamal emphasised the urgent need for the project’s swift completion, saying the telemedicine project has become a critical need of the time and must ensure its early rollout so that the people across the country can fully benefit from this modern healthcare solution.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by the joint secretary of health, the director general of development, and the special consultant on telemedicine. He noted that by leveraging advanced technologies, the project is “bringing doctors and medicines to the doorsteps of citizens,” especially those living in remote and underserved areas. In its initial phase, pilot programs are being launched in Karachi and Islamabad, with plans for national scale-up thereafter.

Highlighting the burden on tertiary healthcare institutions, the minister remarked that “Seventy percent of people bypass primary healthcare centers and directly visit major hospitals, resulting in increasing pressure on these facilities. The telemedicine initiative will significantly reduce this burden while extending quality healthcare to citizens at their doorstep.”

He stressed that “this system will particularly benefit the poor and disadvantaged who cannot afford to travel to hospitals. It ensures that both consultation and essential medicines reach them where they live.” Terming the project a “major step towards strengthening the country’s primary healthcare system,” Kamal reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering accessible, efficient, and equitable healthcare through the integration of modern digital solutions.

During the meeting, officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the progress made so far and the key challenges faced in the implementation of the telemedicine initiative.

Kamal emphasised the role of telemedicine in addressing these challenges. “Over 80 percent of our population is already using technology. “Through telemedicine, we can reduce the burden on hospitals and are working on a comprehensive strategy to implement this,” he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Mustafa Kamal

Comments

200 characters

Kamal reviews progress on national telemedicine project

Pakistan’s economic outlook remains bright: SBP governor

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Canada plans to recognize Palestinian state, raising allies’ pressure on Israel

Duty relief on 479 items’ import scrapped

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Chinese team shows keen interest in energy-related industries

Pakistan govt approves National AI Policy 2025

Power sector’s circular debt hits Rs1.6trn mark: CPPA-G

Senate body told: Ministry says no direct contact with IWC

Audit report for FY24: MoC found responsible for Rs9.47bn malfeasance

Read more stories