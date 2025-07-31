BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-31

Monsoon rains: Bilawal grieved over losses in China

Recorder Report Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 08:01am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and property in China caused by heavy monsoon rains, flooding, and landslides.

The PPP chairman conveyed heartfelt condolences to the people and government of China, stating that the thoughts and prayers of every Pakistani, including those of the Pakistan People’s Party, are with the affected families during this difficult time.

Bilawal, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said that Pakistan and China are not merely neighbouring countries, but nations whose peoples’ hearts beat in unison.

He said the Pakistan-China relationship is a time-tested bond between two steadfast friends and brothers, founded on unwavering trust and unmatched affection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

