PARTLY FACETIOUS: The elite capture

“Plus ça change, plus c’est la meme chose.”

“What do you mean?”

“Well, if you prefer the American way the expression is same o same.”

“I asked what you were referring to when you used that expression.”

“Oh right, you want to take a guess?”

“The UK prime minister summoned his cabinet during the summer holidays to discuss Gaza…”

“And need I add this meeting took place when the genocide in Gaza has been ongoing for more than two summer holidays enjoyed by his Cabinet!”

“Well, as they say better late than never.”

“Indeed, but Starmer did not say anything about halting the arms shipment and other supplies to Israel in the meantime right?”

“Well, he simply threatened Israel verbally and…”

“Will recognizing Palestine as a state change anything in Gaza or the West Bank?”

“Not until the US agrees.”

“Why can’t the Europeans grovel in front of Trump as much as they did to get Trump to support Ukraine’s war with Russia, and don’t forget the trade framework agreed and…”

“I would guess the change is because the people of Europe are now challenging the callousness of their elected leaders’ policies with respect to Israel, and that is why Starmer finally capitulated twenty-two months after horrific pictures and….”

“Right, let’s wait and see what happens. Anyway I was really not referring to the ongoing genocide/ethnic cleansing by Israel, I was referring to the ongoing sugar crisis in this country that has surfaced again and again and again, irrespective of who is in power, and I know how to resolve it.”

“To stop regulating…”

“No, that hasn’t worked — and the reason is the sugar market is not an open market where prices are set as per demand and supply. The millers number around 80 plus, yet they effectively control the market, talk about elite capture.”

“OK, so protect the poor farmers through a support price and…”

“Nope, the International Monetary Fund has put a stay order on that.”

“I give up.”

“The inheritors or the new generation of sugar mill owners should be lured to invest in say computers which would reduce the weightage given to sugar while calculating the large scale manufacturing sector…”

“Not likely – I have it on good authority that none of the scions of political leaders are interested in industry.”

“Well, there goes that theory.”

