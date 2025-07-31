KP CM, others take stock of security situation, discuss strategies aimed at dealing with challenges

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee was held here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

The session reviewed in detail the overall security situation in the province, with particular focus on the newly merged tribal districts.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Omer Ahmad Bukhari, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, and other senior civil and military officials.

In addition, members of national and provincial assemblies from Bajaur, Khyber, and North Waziristan were invited as special participants.

During the session, relevant authorities briefed the participants on the various aspects of the prevailing security challenges.

The committee paid tribute to the civilians, police, and security personnel martyred in recent terrorist incidents and reaffirmed the collective resolve to continue the fight against terrorism.

It was agreed that public trust must be secured to effectively counter terrorism, and participants underscored the need for enhanced coordination among civil administration, police, security forces, and intelligence agencies to carry out decisive operations.

Participants unanimously acknowledged that terrorism has become a malign threat that can only be eliminated through concerted efforts by the government, the public and state institutions. They noted that terrorists are a common enemy and all stakeholders desire their elimination.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur issued a video statement to address the public and share key takeaways.

He emphasised that the vision of his party and its leadership has always been to uplift underdeveloped areas, particularly the merged districts, and integrate them into the mainstream through development. However, he regretted that the lack of peace in these areas remains a major obstacle to progress, with terrorism being the root cause of the prevailing instability.

The Chief Minister asserted that peace is essential not only for development but also for securing the future of the province and the country. He warned that Pakistan’s adversaries are actively working to destabilise the nation and that terrorism is often linked to these hostile foreign interests.

He stressed the need for unity, saying that a deliberate campaign is under way to sow distrust between the government, the public, and the security forces — a conspiracy that must be exposed and countered through collective efforts.

Gandapur cautioned that without the active support of the public, this war against terrorism cannot be won. He called on citizens to participate wholeheartedly in identifying and resisting those who support terrorists, whether out of fear, greed, or any other motive. He reiterated that aiding terrorism is neither sanctioned by religion, law, nor tradition, and that the facilitators of terrorism must be eliminated alongside the perpetrators.

He explained that terrorists deliberately take refuge in populated areas, launching attacks from within civilian zones to provoke retaliatory responses that could lead to civilian casualties. This tactic, he said, is intended to drive a wedge between the people and the state, and therefore it is imperative to expel terrorists from residential communities.

The Chief Minister urged the public to make a firm decision not to tolerate the presence of terrorists in their midst. He called security personnel — including police and military forces — guests of the community, who must be respected and protected in line with local traditions. Any attack on them, he said, should be met with a unified and forceful response, as it is a moral, religious, and cultural duty of the people. He expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by the armed forces, police, and the general public in the fight against terrorism.

He announced that from August 2, a series of Jirgas will be initiated, starting at the divisional level and involving local elders, political leaders, and stakeholders to gather input and understand local concerns.

A grand Jirga will follow, where a comprehensive policy and action plan will be formulated in collaboration with all stakeholders.

He clarified that the government does not intend to conduct any operation that could displace people, as displacement leads to severe social and economic challenges. However, where terrorist presence is confirmed, targeted actions must be taken to ensure that civilians are not harmed. A strategy is being developed to this effect, aiming solely at eradicating terrorism while safeguarding the lives of innocent citizens.

The Chief Minister also addressed misinformation campaigns suggesting that the province’s valuable mineral resources are being handed over to others. He rejected such claims as deliberate attempts by enemies to create confusion and distrust.

He reaffirmed that all provincial assets and resources remain under the control of the provincial government and belong to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He urged the public to recognise and confront those spreading false narratives and to view them as enemies of the province, its future generations, and Pakistan as a whole.

He called upon all political parties, public representatives, security institutions, and the people to unite in the fight against terrorism.

In conclusion, Ali Amin Gandapur declared that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands resolutely with its people and will go to every length to eradicate terrorism.

