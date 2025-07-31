‘World Day against Trafficking in Persons’ marked: Pakistan vows to step up efforts to combat TIP as organised crime

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration and accelerating efforts to combat trafficking in persons (TIP) as a form of organised crime, with a strong emphasis on justice for victims, inter-agency coordination, and prevention through awareness.

This reaffirmation was made marking the World Day against Trafficking in Persons under the global theme “Human Trafficking is Organized Crime – End the Exploitation.”

The event highlighted the urgent need to recognise human trafficking as a transnational organised crime driven by powerful criminal syndicates that prey on the vulnerable for profit.

Between 2020 and 2023, over 200,000 victims were detected globally – just the visible portion of a much larger crises.

Each year, traffickers are exploiting more victims, over longer distances, with greater violence and for greater financial gain.

The real number of unreported cases is significantly high.

Organised criminal networks are using migration routes, legal loopholes, global supply chains, and online platforms to carry out trafficking for forced labour, sexual exploitation, and coercion into criminal activities.

As criminal tactics become more sophisticated, justice system must also respond with equal determination.

This high-level event, was jointly hosted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), International Labour Organization (ILO), International Organization for Migration (IOM), Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), and the International Returns and Reintegration Assistance (IRARA)—with kind financial support from international partners including Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, European Union, the US Embassy, British High Commission, the Government of Australia - Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), and Norway.

Syed Arslan, officer-in-charge of UNODC Pakistan, delivered the welcome remarks, emphasising the need to address human trafficking as a form of organised crime.

He highlighted the critical role of law enforcement and justice systems in dismantling trafficking networks and ensuring victim support, reaffirming UNODC’s continued partnership with the Government of Pakistan.

Delivering the opening remarks, Asim Ayub, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, representing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), stressed the importance of collective action.

He stated, “Human trafficking knows no borders. Pakistan is firmly committed to international cooperation and stands ready to work with global partners to tackle this shared challenge.”

Riffat Mukhtar, Director General of the FIA and chief guest of the event, commended the collaborative efforts of national institutions and development partners in implementing Pakistan’s National Action Plan on TIP and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM).

He underscored that combating human trafficking remains a key priority for the Government of Pakistan.

“Our commitment is reflected in the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act — a landmark law enacted in 2018 with support from UNODC,” he noted.

“This legislation ensures strict punishment for traffickers and safeguards the dignity of victims, who are no longer treated as offenders for acts committed under coercion.”

The event also featured a comprehensive presentation on the implementation of Pakistan’s National Action Plan to Combat TIP and SOM.

The presentation highlighted key achievements, including strengthened institutional coordination, enhanced victim support services, and the establishment of improved data collection and management systems.

Speaking on behalf of IOM, Chief of Mission Mio Sato emphasised that human trafficking is a transnational crime rooted in vulnerability and driven by exploitation.

