BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-31

Monetary policy falls short of expectations: PRAC calls for bold action to revive economy

Press Release Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: The Policy Research and Advisory Council (PRAC), led by Chairman Mohammad Younus Dagha, has expressed concern over the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) recent decision to maintain the policy rate at 11 percent despite widespread expectations of a reduction.

While the Council acknowledges the SBP’s cautious stance, it stressed that the decision does not align with the 200 basis points reduction strongly recommended by PRAC. According to Dagha, the decision falls short of delivering the necessary stimulus to drive the country’s economic revival.

Headline inflation has steadily declined, reaching 3.2 percent in June 2025, with the FY25 average at 4.6 percent — marking the eleventh consecutive month of single-digit inflation. Despite this sustained disinflationary trend, the real interest rate remains elevated at 7.8 percent, one of the highest in the region. This high real interest rate continues to suppress private sector investment, inhibit industrial output, and undermine Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global economy.

In comparison, regional economies maintain considerably lower real interest rates: India (3.4%), China (2.9%), Bangladesh (1.5%), Vietnam (0.9%), and Indonesia (3.4%). These more accommodative monetary environments have supported investment and growth in peer economies—an opportunity Pakistan risks missing without bolder policy adjustments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP monetary policy Mohammad Younus Dagha

Comments

200 characters

Monetary policy falls short of expectations: PRAC calls for bold action to revive economy

Pakistan’s economic outlook remains bright: SBP governor

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Duty relief on 479 items’ import scrapped

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Chinese team shows keen interest in energy-related industries

Pakistan govt approves National AI Policy 2025

Power sector’s circular debt hits Rs1.6trn mark: CPPA-G

Senate body told: Ministry says no direct contact with IWC

Audit report for FY24: MoC found responsible for Rs9.47bn malfeasance

Digitally-ordered foreign goods, services: Digital proceeds tax law will not apply

Read more stories