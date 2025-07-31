BML 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
CNERGY 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 168.51 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.52%)
FCCL 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 146.91 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.57%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
MLCF 79.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
NBP 123.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.87%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.48%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
POWER 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 170.75 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (3.21%)
PREMA 39.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
SNGP 119.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.71%)
SSGC 44.33 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TREET 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,264 Increased By 141.8 (1%)
BR30 39,667 Increased By 500 (1.28%)
KSE100 139,805 Increased By 1393 (1.01%)
KSE30 42,712 Increased By 457 (1.08%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-31

Independence Day celebrations: Sindh CM announces programmes

APP Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 08:08am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced that this year’s Independence Day celebrations will begin on August 1 and will be observed across the province under the banner of “Marka-e-Haq.”

Addressing a press conference here at the CM House on Wednesday alongside provincial ministers, the Chief Minister said that this year’s celebrations will be in harmony with the theme “Marka-e-Haq,” and the victory of this symbolic battle will be celebrated along with Independence Day.

He emphasized the need to instill a sense of pride among citizens for being part of a free nation and to make them understand the emotions of enslaved nations.

The CM stated that the federal government’s economic progress program, “Uraan Pakistan”, will also be highlighted during the Independence festivities. “We have made considerable progress in the economic sector over the past year,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah announced a decorations competition, stating that private buildings, vehicles, and cars with the best decorations will be awarded prizes.

He further announced that an Independence Day concert will be held at the National Stadium on the night of August 13 and 14, featuring a fireworks display. He shared the schedule of other celebratory events and said Independence Day event and concert will be organized at Rani Bagh Hyderabad on August 08 while another program would be organized in Sukkur on August 10.

The CM said a cultural float will be taken out from Sea view to Boat Basin.

He said a women’s cycling rally would be organized from Karachi to Chaukhandi and Sindh Sports department would organize 114 events across the province.

A marathon and traditional dinkey cart race would also be held on August 10 from Sea View to Frere Hall and a cricket match between Mayor XI and Ministers XI (CM noted humorously he’s not being allowed to play).

A cricket match between Qalandars XI and Bhitai XI at Moin Khan Academy would be held on August 9, where he will play for Qalandars XI. A boat race and concert would be held at Jehangir Kothari Stadium, CM said and claimed that Karachi will lead all cities in Independence Day celebrations and assured that the business community will receive full support from the government for their events.

He said the August 11 is being observed as Minorities Day, and the Minorities Department will organize a major event. Additionally, a separate large-scale event will be held for persons with disabilities, in which he himself will participate.

The Chief Minister announced an event on August 5 to protest against the revocation of Kashmir’s special status. He also said that the event initially scheduled in March by the Chambers of Commerce will now be held in August.

Efforts will be made to hold vintage car and heavy bike rallies, women’s fairs, painting competitions, and musical contests. A mushaira (poetry symposium) and a rickshaw rally are also part of the celebration plans, the CM said and added that a human flag will be formed, and citizens from all walks of life are invited to participate.

Murad Ali Shah urged the media to help awaken patriotic spirit in the nation. He directed the IGP and DIG Traffic to prepare a traffic plan and appealed to the public for cooperation. “These rallies are for Pakistan. Please bear any minor inconvenience,” he appealed.

He also extended formal invitations to all political parties to join the celebrations, stating that official invitations will be sent to them.

Independence Day of Pakistan Independence Day celebrations CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah Marka e Haq

Comments

200 characters

Independence Day celebrations: Sindh CM announces programmes

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Pakistan’s economic outlook remains bright: SBP governor

US-Pakistan landmark deal to enhance growing cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Canada plans to recognize Palestinian state, raising allies’ pressure on Israel

Duty relief on 479 items’ import scrapped

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Chinese team shows keen interest in energy-related industries

Pakistan govt approves National AI Policy 2025

Read more stories