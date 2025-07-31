Independence Day celebrations: Sindh CM announces programmes

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced that this year’s Independence Day celebrations will begin on August 1 and will be observed across the province under the banner of “Marka-e-Haq.”

Addressing a press conference here at the CM House on Wednesday alongside provincial ministers, the Chief Minister said that this year’s celebrations will be in harmony with the theme “Marka-e-Haq,” and the victory of this symbolic battle will be celebrated along with Independence Day.

He emphasized the need to instill a sense of pride among citizens for being part of a free nation and to make them understand the emotions of enslaved nations.

The CM stated that the federal government’s economic progress program, “Uraan Pakistan”, will also be highlighted during the Independence festivities. “We have made considerable progress in the economic sector over the past year,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah announced a decorations competition, stating that private buildings, vehicles, and cars with the best decorations will be awarded prizes.

He further announced that an Independence Day concert will be held at the National Stadium on the night of August 13 and 14, featuring a fireworks display. He shared the schedule of other celebratory events and said Independence Day event and concert will be organized at Rani Bagh Hyderabad on August 08 while another program would be organized in Sukkur on August 10.

The CM said a cultural float will be taken out from Sea view to Boat Basin.

He said a women’s cycling rally would be organized from Karachi to Chaukhandi and Sindh Sports department would organize 114 events across the province.

A marathon and traditional dinkey cart race would also be held on August 10 from Sea View to Frere Hall and a cricket match between Mayor XI and Ministers XI (CM noted humorously he’s not being allowed to play).

A cricket match between Qalandars XI and Bhitai XI at Moin Khan Academy would be held on August 9, where he will play for Qalandars XI. A boat race and concert would be held at Jehangir Kothari Stadium, CM said and claimed that Karachi will lead all cities in Independence Day celebrations and assured that the business community will receive full support from the government for their events.

He said the August 11 is being observed as Minorities Day, and the Minorities Department will organize a major event. Additionally, a separate large-scale event will be held for persons with disabilities, in which he himself will participate.

The Chief Minister announced an event on August 5 to protest against the revocation of Kashmir’s special status. He also said that the event initially scheduled in March by the Chambers of Commerce will now be held in August.

Efforts will be made to hold vintage car and heavy bike rallies, women’s fairs, painting competitions, and musical contests. A mushaira (poetry symposium) and a rickshaw rally are also part of the celebration plans, the CM said and added that a human flag will be formed, and citizens from all walks of life are invited to participate.

Murad Ali Shah urged the media to help awaken patriotic spirit in the nation. He directed the IGP and DIG Traffic to prepare a traffic plan and appealed to the public for cooperation. “These rallies are for Pakistan. Please bear any minor inconvenience,” he appealed.

He also extended formal invitations to all political parties to join the celebrations, stating that official invitations will be sent to them.