BML 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
CNERGY 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 168.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.51%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.91 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.57%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
MLCF 79.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
NBP 123.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.87%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
PIAHCLA 21.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 171.30 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (3.54%)
PREMA 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.51%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
SNGP 118.90 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.46%)
SSGC 44.31 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.88%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TREET 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 57.05 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.83%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,264 Increased By 141.8 (1%)
BR30 39,667 Increased By 500 (1.28%)
KSE100 139,859 Increased By 1446.3 (1.04%)
KSE30 42,736 Increased By 481.1 (1.14%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-31

Information minister steps up criticism of PTI

Recorder Report Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 08:10am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, said that the August 5, protest had already failed before it even started.

She stated that the protest is nothing but a flop show, with even the current PTI leadership, party workers, and their close relatives showing complete disinterest. She remarked, “Phuppo’s dream remained unfulfilled; the nephews are not coming to Pakistan. The former sister-in-law has stopped her children from returning.” She added that when even the Mahatma’s own children aren’t participating in the protest, how could any so-called revolution succeed?

She further noted that Aleema Baji herself had already predicted the protest’s failure, and the current PTI leadership does not support the movement either. She strongly criticised the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling the Rs 354 billion corruption in local government institutions a “public charge sheet.” Funds meant for the welfare of the people, she said, are being misused and squandered.

Azma Bokhari highlighted the irony that those who consistently accuse others of corruption have themselves been setting new records of misappropriation for the past 12 years.

Speaking on the May 9 incidents, Bokhari labelled them a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history. “Instead of expressing remorse or shame, these people continue to justify those disgraceful events,” she said.

She concluded by saying, “Those who set fire to martyrs’ statues are now despised across the nation. Those being disqualified today are, in truth, guilty of a failed rebellion.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister

Comments

200 characters

Information minister steps up criticism of PTI

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Pakistan’s economic outlook remains bright: SBP governor

US-Pakistan landmark deal to enhance growing cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Canada plans to recognize Palestinian state, raising allies’ pressure on Israel

Duty relief on 479 items’ import scrapped

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Chinese team shows keen interest in energy-related industries

Pakistan govt approves National AI Policy 2025

Read more stories