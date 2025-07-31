PDMA issues heavy rainfall alert for Lahore, surrounding districts

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Lahore and surrounding districts, warning of potential urban flooding and flash flooding in streams and rivers connected to the Ravi River.

The alert, which covers the next 24 hours, instructs deputy commissioners across the province to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

According to the PDMA, the monsoon rainfall system is expected to continue until July 31, with heavy rainfall likely to cause disruptions in daily life. The authority has directed rescue organizations including 1122 and WASA to keep their machinery and personnel on standby, and quickly drain out water from low-lying areas to prevent flooding.

The PDMA has also advised citizens to take precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay informed about weather updates. The provincial control room and district emergency operation centers are on high alert, monitoring the situation 24/7.

With the risk of urban flooding and flash flooding, the PDMA has urged relevant departments to remain alert and take proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the heavy rainfall. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as necessary.

In Lahore, various areas experienced rainfall, including Model Town, Johar Town, Green Town, Township, Kot Lakhpat, Jinnah Hospital, Iqbal Town, and Nishtar Town. The city’s weather became pleasant, with winds blowing at 14 km/h. Meanwhile, Islamabad and Rawalpindi are facing heavy rainfall, with Rawalpindi receiving the most significant amount. Low-lying areas are being inundated, and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued a high alert and imposed a rain emergency.

