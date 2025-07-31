BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-31

Honda Atlas Cars launches Pakistan’s first Honda HR-V e: HEV

Press Release Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 07:47am

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited announced the launch of Pakistan’s first Honda HR-V e:HEV, setting a new benchmark in hybrid mobility. This milestone marks the beginning of Honda’s journey towards sustainable and intelligent mobility in Pakistan—driven by its global vision of Carbon Neutrality and realizing zero traffic fatalities by 2050.

The Honda HR-V e:HEV launched in the Pakistani market with the message of ‘a new era of e:HEV. The momentous occasion began with the symbolic First Car Line-Off ceremony, representing the start of localized production of Honda’s most advanced hybrid SUV in Pakistan. The exclusive launch ceremony was attended by esteemed guests of honor from Honda Motors Co. Japan and Asian Honda Co. Ltd., with other executive members from the Atlas Group Pakistan.

The highlight of the event was the presence of Toshio Kuwahara, Vice President, Head of Regional Unit (Asia & Oceania), Regional Operations (Associated Regions) of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. who addressed the audience and emphasized Honda’s global commitment to environmental performance, innovation, and responsibility for the future. He stated that hybrid technology plays a crucial role in moving toward a more sustainable mobility industry, and introducing this latest technology to the Pakistani market reaffirms Honda’s strong and ongoing commitment to the country.

Aamir H. Shirazi, Chairman of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, expressed immense pride in leading the introduction of next-generation hybrid technology in Pakistan. He reaffirmed HACPL’s vision to contribute to the country’s transition toward clean, efficient, and intelligent mobility — built on global standards and supported by local production.

