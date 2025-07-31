BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-31

FFC announces its financial results

Press Release Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 07:50am

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced its financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025 in its Board of Directors’ meeting held on July 29, 2025.

The company achieved net profitably of Rs 38.5 billion as compared to Rs 26 billion translating into an EPS of Rs 27.

FFC attained aggregate urea production of 1419 thousand tonnes and registered aggregate sales revenue of Rs 155 billion.

Other income of company also increased due to higher dividend distribution by associated companies.

The company declared its second interim dividend of Rs 12 per share, with a total distribution of Rs 19 per share for the period.

The Company maintained an uninterrupted business operations including continued supply chain, besides maintaining highest standards of health and safety for the employees.

