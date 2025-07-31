BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-31

Digital economy & virtual assets: Pakistan takes a giant leap

Recorder Report Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 07:52am

KARACHI: Pakistan took a significant step forward in its digital transformation journey, as leaders from government, finance, and technology came together at the National Incubation Center (NIC) Karachi for a high-profile event focused on the future of digital economy and virtual assets.

The event, jointly organized by REIT Academy Pakistan, IRADAM, and Blockanica Technologies, featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and stakeholder engagement on blockchain innovation, asset tokenization, and the regulatory roadmap for digital finance in Pakistan.

Delivering the headline address, Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to the Minister for Finance & Revenue, outlined the government’s vision and decisive steps toward a regulated, innovation-ready digital finance framework.

He credited Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb for spearheading reform by establishing the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) and championing the recently enacted PVARA Ordinance 2025, which formalizes the virtual assets regime in Pakistan.

“We’re not just experimenting with crypto-we are building the foundations of a secure, Shariah-aligned, and forward-looking digital economy and virtual assets ecosystem,” Schehzad said. “This includes clear regulations, robust compliance, and greater financial inclusion.”

He emphasized coordination across key regulators including the Ministry of Finance, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Ministry of IT, and Ministry of Law, noting that Pakistan is aligning its policies with AML/FATF guidelines while building trust through institutions like SBP and SECP.

He also highlighted the government’s broader economic strategy, which includes privatization of major SOEs including PIA, ZTBL, and DISCOs during FY26, pensions and rightsizing of Federal Government, energy and tax reforms with digitization and public finance optimization and climate adoptions.

In the meanwhile, Pakistan’s pioneering Real Estate Tokenization (RET) Management and Issuer Company has announced successfully completion of its blockchain-based Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) testing under the SECP Regulatory Sandbox.

Reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to innovation and education in this domain, Khurram Schehzad also formally inaugurated the Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Academy, launched in partnership with NIC Karachi, IBA CEIF, Barsols Legal Chamber, and Blockanica Technologies. The Academy aims to build local expertise and foster innovation in this emerging field.

The event featured thought leaders including Nasim Beg (Arif Habib Consultancy), Ali Farid Khawaja (CeDAR), Humza Khan (Binance), Ayaz Uqaili (Sindh IT), and Azfar Hussain (Director, NIC Karachi), who hosted the event and underscored NIC’s role in enabling frontier technologies and digital entrepreneurship.

These leaders emphasized Pakistan’s large crypto-ready user base, job creation potential, and the urgency of investor protections.

Panelists discussed the evolving legal framework under PVARA, the launch of the Digital Nation Act, and the mechanics of blockchain-based real estate tokenization, led by representatives from DigiEstate and NextchainX.

The event concluded with optimism as Khurram Schehzad reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a globally competitive, locally relevant digital finance system:

“Pakistan has the adaptability, the user base, and the investor interest. What we’re building now is the governance, trust, and infrastructure to match it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Technology digital economy Cryptocurrency Digital Pakistan Policy digital finance PCC virtual assets PVARA

Comments

200 characters

Digital economy & virtual assets: Pakistan takes a giant leap

Pakistan’s economic outlook remains bright: SBP governor

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Canada plans to recognize Palestinian state, raising allies’ pressure on Israel

Duty relief on 479 items’ import scrapped

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Chinese team shows keen interest in energy-related industries

Pakistan govt approves National AI Policy 2025

Power sector’s circular debt hits Rs1.6trn mark: CPPA-G

Senate body told: Ministry says no direct contact with IWC

Audit report for FY24: MoC found responsible for Rs9.47bn malfeasance

Read more stories