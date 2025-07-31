BML 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
CNERGY 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 168.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.51%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.91 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.57%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
MLCF 79.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
NBP 123.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.87%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
PIAHCLA 21.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 171.30 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (3.54%)
PREMA 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.51%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
SNGP 118.90 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.46%)
SSGC 44.31 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.88%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TREET 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 57.05 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.83%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,264 Increased By 141.8 (1%)
BR30 39,667 Increased By 500 (1.28%)
KSE100 139,859 Increased By 1446.3 (1.04%)
KSE30 42,736 Increased By 481.1 (1.14%)
Jul 31, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-07-31

Unskilled workers: Sindh notifies minimum monthly wage

INP Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 08:21am

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has officially notified a minimum monthly wage of Rs. 40,000 for unskilled workers employed across all industrial and commercial establishments in the province, effective from July 01, 2025.

Provincial Labour Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem, while announcing the revised wage structure, said the minimum monthly salary for semi-skilled workers has been set at Rs. 41,380, for skilled workers at Rs. 49,628, and for highly skilled workers at Rs. 51,745. These revised rates are applicable across all registered and unregistered establishments, ensuring equal pay for male and female workers.

He further added that any establishment paying on an hourly basis must now ensure a minimum payment of Rs. 192 per hour for their workers. “The Government of Sindh is committed to pro-labour policies and continues to take concrete steps to guarantee decent wages, improved working conditions, and the overall welfare of workers,” said the Minister.

He emphasized that the wage revision aims to ease the economic burden of inflation and promote a dignified livelihood for the working class.

Sindh Government Minimum monthly wage Unskilled workers

