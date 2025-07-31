Unskilled workers: Sindh notifies minimum monthly wage

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has officially notified a minimum monthly wage of Rs. 40,000 for unskilled workers employed across all industrial and commercial establishments in the province, effective from July 01, 2025.

Provincial Labour Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem, while announcing the revised wage structure, said the minimum monthly salary for semi-skilled workers has been set at Rs. 41,380, for skilled workers at Rs. 49,628, and for highly skilled workers at Rs. 51,745. These revised rates are applicable across all registered and unregistered establishments, ensuring equal pay for male and female workers.

He further added that any establishment paying on an hourly basis must now ensure a minimum payment of Rs. 192 per hour for their workers. “The Government of Sindh is committed to pro-labour policies and continues to take concrete steps to guarantee decent wages, improved working conditions, and the overall welfare of workers,” said the Minister.

He emphasized that the wage revision aims to ease the economic burden of inflation and promote a dignified livelihood for the working class.