Schedule of by-election in NA-175 suspended

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended the schedule of by-election in NA-175 on a petition of Jamshed Dasti and issued notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan.

A full bench headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition of PTI leader Jamshed Dasti against his disqualification.

Earlier, the counsel of Dasti argued that a reference was sent to the Election Commission (ECP) which then issued a notice. He cited a Supreme Court ruling that states that the ECP cannot disqualify anyone on its own without a judicial declaration.

