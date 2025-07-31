BML 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
EVs: 2 German firms keen to train technicians in Pakistan

Published July 31, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Two German tech companies have expressed serious interest in providing technical training to Pakistani firms and developing electric vehicles (EVs)-related infrastructure in the country.

The development came during a meeting on EVs chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan with a special focus on EV skills training.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), two German companies namely, Lucas Nülle and the Institute of Motor Industry (IMI) along with the officials from the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

The agenda focused on the urgent need to develop skilled technicians for the growing electric vehicle industry in Pakistan. Discussions were held on the current gap in skills required for EV maintenance and services, and how to address these challenges through international collaborations and structured training programmes.

Lucas Nülle and IMI expressed keen interest in partnering with NAVTTC to provide technical training in Pakistan aligned with international best practices.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasised that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif envisions the successful implementation of Pakistan’s electric vehicle policy, which requires a strong foundation of skilled human resources. He added that once electric vehicles become in mainstream on Pakistani roads, there will be a substantial demand for professionals trained in EV maintenance and battery services. “The development of a skilled workforce in this sector will create widespread employment opportunities and contribute significantly to the national economy.”

The SAPM further highlighted that all training models should be designed according to international standards to ensure global competitiveness.

He termed trained EV technicians as a national asset.

To move forward, Haroon Akhtar Khan directed the EDB and the Ministry of Industries and Production to work in close coordination with NAVTTC and the German companies to formulate a comprehensive training and implementation proposal.

