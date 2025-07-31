BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Markets Print 2025-07-31

China stocks higher as investors brush off tariff risks

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed at a nine-month high on Wednesday as investors looked past concerns over US tariff threats and positioned themselves for a long-awaited bull market.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose as much as 0.7% to 3,636 points, its highest level since October 2024. With this, it has climbed 20% from its last significant low, an accepted definition for a bull market, three months ago.

US and Chinese officials agreed to seek an extension of their 90-day tariff truce on Tuesday, following two days of what both sides described as constructive talks aimed at defusing a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies that threatens global growth.

“Investors are increasingly insensitive to Sino-US trade talks, and are paying more attention to domestic issues,” said Wang Zhuo, partner of Shanghai Zhuozhu Investment Management.

Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs raised its target for Chinese stocks, citing “brightened prospects for a US-China trade deal.”

Low interest rates are nudging investors into stocks, especially high-dividend blue-chips, while China’s drive to crack down on excessive competition in some industries is improving the outlook for corporate earnings, Wang said.

“Now that the index is entering bull market territory, money will undoubtedly keep flowing in. I don’t see signs of froth, so the bull run has legs.”

China kicked off a 1.2-trillion-yuan ($167.3 billion) hydropower project in Tibet this month, and Beijing has launched a campaign against cut-throat price wars, fanning hopes for an end to the country’s deflationary spiral.

“China’s stock markets are flush with capital, and we’re currently in a bull market driven by this abundance,” said Zeng Wenkai, chief investment officer at Shengqi Asset Management Co.

China stocks Shanghai Composite Index

