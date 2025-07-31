India’s equity benchmarks little changed ahead of Fed decision

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks ended little changed on Wednesday as gains in Larsen & Toubro after upbeat earnings offset investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and a looming US tariff deadline.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.14% to 24,855.05 points and the BSE Sensex gained 0.18% to 81,481.86.

Nine of the 16 major sectors advanced. Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro climbed about 5%, and was the biggest percentage gainer on Nifty 50, after its 30% jump in first-quarter profit came above estimates.

“US tariffs and earnings visibility for second half of fiscal 2026 are the key factors currently. Until clarity emerges on these two, the market is unlikely to swing sharply in either direction,” said Arun Malhotra, fund manager at CapGrow Capital.