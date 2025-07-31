Nikkei treads water as tariff deadline loom

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended flat on Wednesday as investors braced for a three-day period that will see policy decisions from the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan, followed by US President Donald Trump’s deadline for trade deals.

The Nikkei finished the day little changed at 40,654.70. Of the index’s 225 components, 155 rose, 67 fell and three were unchanged.

The broader Topix rose 0.4%.

The Fed sets rates on Wednesday, and while policymakers are widely expected to stand pat, investors will be watching closely for signs that an interest rate cut may be on the way later this year.

Similarly, the BOJ is seen keeping policy steady on Thursday, but markets will search for clues on when the central bank is likely to resume rate hikes.

On Friday, most US trade partners that have not agreed deals with Washington will receive higher tariff rates.

“There are still a lot of uncertainties over tariffs, and that’s going to limit the upside for stocks,” said Maki Sawada, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.