BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 31, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-31

Nikkei treads water as tariff deadline loom

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended flat on Wednesday as investors braced for a three-day period that will see policy decisions from the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan, followed by US President Donald Trump’s deadline for trade deals.

The Nikkei finished the day little changed at 40,654.70. Of the index’s 225 components, 155 rose, 67 fell and three were unchanged.

The broader Topix rose 0.4%.

The Fed sets rates on Wednesday, and while policymakers are widely expected to stand pat, investors will be watching closely for signs that an interest rate cut may be on the way later this year.

Similarly, the BOJ is seen keeping policy steady on Thursday, but markets will search for clues on when the central bank is likely to resume rate hikes.

On Friday, most US trade partners that have not agreed deals with Washington will receive higher tariff rates.

“There are still a lot of uncertainties over tariffs, and that’s going to limit the upside for stocks,” said Maki Sawada, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

Nikkei Nikkei index

