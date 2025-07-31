BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-31

US natgas futures ease as production rises

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures fell on Wednesday as higher production and forecasts for milder weather that are expected to reduce cooling demand weighed on prices.

Front-month gas futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 10.30 cents, or 3.3%, to $3.04 per million British thermal units at 09:39 a.m. EDT, after hitting its highest level since July 23 earlier in the session.

“It appears that the market is showing at least for now an ample supply,” said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 has risen to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day so far in July, up from a monthly record high of 106.4 bcfd in June.

With the market now trading September futures, prices are drifting slightly lower as September is typically associated with milder weather compared to August, Saal added.

Financial firm LSEG forecast average gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, falling from 113 bcfd this week to 108 bcfd next week. It also estimated 235 cooling degree days over the next two weeks, down from 239 estimated on Monday. CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day’s average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, Shell-led LNG Canada is experiencing technical problems as it ramps up production at its liquefied natural gas plant at Kitimat, British Columbia, with one LNG tanker diverting away from the facility without the superchilled fuel in recent days, according to four sources and LSEG ship tracking data.

Elsewhere, Dutch and British wholesale gas contracts were largely steady after some initial gains, amid an unchanged short-term outlook but risks of increased competition for liquefied natural gas (LNG) could be a concern.

US natgas US natgas prices

Comments

200 characters

US natgas futures ease as production rises

Pakistan’s economic outlook remains bright: SBP governor

Duty relief on 479 items’ import scrapped

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Chinese team shows keen interest in energy-related industries

Pakistan govt approves National AI Policy 2025

Power sector’s circular debt hits Rs1.6trn mark: CPPA-G

Senate body told: Ministry says no direct contact with IWC

Audit report for FY24: MoC found responsible for Rs9.47bn malfeasance

Digitally-ordered foreign goods, services: Digital proceeds tax law will not apply

FY24: Wheat import caused massive loss

Read more stories