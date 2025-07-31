BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Malaysian palm oil up on rival Dalian oils

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Wednesday for a second straight session, supported by gains in rival Dalian oils and a weaker ringgit, which boosted the commodity’s appeal in key export markets.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 23 ringgit, or 0.54%, to 4,277 ringgit ($1,009.92) a metric ton at the close.

Crude palm oil futures traded higher, driven by bullish signals, including the overnight surge in Chicago soyoil and energy futures and strong Chinese vegetable oil futures during Asian hours, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group.

“The weakening ringgit also enhanced export competitiveness for ringgit-denominated CPO contracts,” he added. However, Bagani said China’s increased exports of competitively priced soybean oil to India pose a substitution risk, which could weigh on regional palm oil demand.

Indian importers bought a record 150,000 metric tons of soyoil from China in rare purchases, as a supply glut prompted Chinese crushers to offer a discount to India’s South American suppliers. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.81%, while its palm oil contract added 0.63%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.62%. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.09% against the US dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices dipped slightly as investors awaited developments on US President Donald Trump’s tighter deadline for Russia to end the war in Ukraine and his tariff threats to countries that trade its oil. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Oil Palm palm oil rates Palm oil price

