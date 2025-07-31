BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-31

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 181,732 tonnes of cargo comprising 128,529 tonnes of import cargo and 53,203 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 128,529 comprised of & 77,827 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,272 tonnes of (Dap) & 44,430 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 53,203 comprised of 34,008 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 230 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, & 18,965 tonnes of Clinkers.

As many as, 05 ships namely, MT Shalamar, Stolt Calluna, Nara, Hemm Bhum, & Soutp Ern Robin, berthed at the Karachi port trust.

Around, o4 ships namely, Gfs Giselle, Cels Emmen, MT Sargodha, & X-Press Cassiopeia, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, GFS Prime, Torm Malaysia and Iliana left the port on Wednesday early morning, while another ship ‘Makra’ expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 121,135 tonnes, comprising 90,382 tonnes imports cargo and 30,753 export cargo carried in 2,780 Containers (971 TEUs Imports &1,809 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Troung Anstar, Polyaigos, Abilene and Hansa Africa & two more ships, Bremen Express and Equity scheduled to load/offload Fertilizer, Fuel oil, Coal, Container and Steel Coil are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, MW-4, QICT and MW-2 respectively on Wednesday 30th July, while another containers ship ‘Catalonia’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 31st July, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Pakistan’s economic outlook remains bright: SBP governor

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Canada plans to recognize Palestinian state, raising allies’ pressure on Israel

Duty relief on 479 items’ import scrapped

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Chinese team shows keen interest in energy-related industries

Pakistan govt approves National AI Policy 2025

Power sector’s circular debt hits Rs1.6trn mark: CPPA-G

Senate body told: Ministry says no direct contact with IWC

Audit report for FY24: MoC found responsible for Rs9.47bn malfeasance

Read more stories