Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 181,732 tonnes of cargo comprising 128,529 tonnes of import cargo and 53,203 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 128,529 comprised of & 77,827 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,272 tonnes of (Dap) & 44,430 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 53,203 comprised of 34,008 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 230 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, & 18,965 tonnes of Clinkers.

As many as, 05 ships namely, MT Shalamar, Stolt Calluna, Nara, Hemm Bhum, & Soutp Ern Robin, berthed at the Karachi port trust.

Around, o4 ships namely, Gfs Giselle, Cels Emmen, MT Sargodha, & X-Press Cassiopeia, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, GFS Prime, Torm Malaysia and Iliana left the port on Wednesday early morning, while another ship ‘Makra’ expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 121,135 tonnes, comprising 90,382 tonnes imports cargo and 30,753 export cargo carried in 2,780 Containers (971 TEUs Imports &1,809 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Troung Anstar, Polyaigos, Abilene and Hansa Africa & two more ships, Bremen Express and Equity scheduled to load/offload Fertilizer, Fuel oil, Coal, Container and Steel Coil are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, MW-4, QICT and MW-2 respectively on Wednesday 30th July, while another containers ship ‘Catalonia’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 31st July, 2025.

