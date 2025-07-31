BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
Markets Print 2025-07-31

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 30, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        29-Jul-25      28-Jul-25      25-Jul-25      24-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102276       0.102023       0.101868       0.101878
Euro                             0.846516       0.853031       0.855899       0.856707
Japanese yen                     0.004939       0.004946       0.004955       0.004977
U.K. pound                       0.979957       0.982222       0.982597       0.986641
U.S. dollar                      0.733995       0.731964        0.73004        0.72874
Algerian dinar                   0.005635       0.005643        0.00564       0.005632
Australian dollar                0.478932       0.480461       0.480439       0.482499
Botswana pula                    0.054609       0.054751       0.054899       0.054947
Brazilian real                                   0.13101       0.131729       0.131939
Brunei dollar                    0.570448       0.571713       0.570611       0.571382
Canadian dollar                                 0.533385                      0.534659
Chilean peso                     0.000757       0.000764       0.000767       0.000768
Czech koruna                      0.03441       0.034679       0.034878       0.034895
Danish krone                                      0.1143       0.114664       0.114773
Indian rupee                     0.008452       0.008457       0.008437       0.008441
Israeli New Shekel               0.217997       0.218106       0.217209        0.21812
Korean won                       0.000532       0.000532       0.000533       0.000528
Kuwaiti dinar
Malaysian ringgit                 0.17301       0.173431       0.173036        0.17281
Mauritian rupee                  0.015824       0.016065       0.015974       0.016005
Mexican peso                                    0.039087                      0.039277
New Zealand dollar               0.438122       0.440167       0.439995       0.440924
Norwegian krone                                  0.07191       0.071927       0.072135
Omani rial                        1.90896        1.90368                       1.89529
Peruvian sol                                                                  0.205743
Philippine peso                                 0.012857                      0.012801
Polish zloty                     0.198694       0.200835       0.201513       0.201543
Qatari riyal                     0.201647       0.201089                      0.200203
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.195732        0.19519                      0.194331
Singapore dollar                 0.570448       0.571713       0.570611       0.571382
Swedish krona                                   0.076474       0.076649       0.076594
Swiss franc                      0.912135       0.913813       0.916445          0.917
Thai baht                        0.022607                      0.022589       0.022628
Trinidadian dollar                              0.108491                      0.107563
U.A.E. dirham                                   0.199309                      0.198432
Uruguayan peso                                  0.018296                      0.018191
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

