WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 30, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Jul-25 28-Jul-25 25-Jul-25 24-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102276 0.102023 0.101868 0.101878 Euro 0.846516 0.853031 0.855899 0.856707 Japanese yen 0.004939 0.004946 0.004955 0.004977 U.K. pound 0.979957 0.982222 0.982597 0.986641 U.S. dollar 0.733995 0.731964 0.73004 0.72874 Algerian dinar 0.005635 0.005643 0.00564 0.005632 Australian dollar 0.478932 0.480461 0.480439 0.482499 Botswana pula 0.054609 0.054751 0.054899 0.054947 Brazilian real 0.13101 0.131729 0.131939 Brunei dollar 0.570448 0.571713 0.570611 0.571382 Canadian dollar 0.533385 0.534659 Chilean peso 0.000757 0.000764 0.000767 0.000768 Czech koruna 0.03441 0.034679 0.034878 0.034895 Danish krone 0.1143 0.114664 0.114773 Indian rupee 0.008452 0.008457 0.008437 0.008441 Israeli New Shekel 0.217997 0.218106 0.217209 0.21812 Korean won 0.000532 0.000532 0.000533 0.000528 Kuwaiti dinar Malaysian ringgit 0.17301 0.173431 0.173036 0.17281 Mauritian rupee 0.015824 0.016065 0.015974 0.016005 Mexican peso 0.039087 0.039277 New Zealand dollar 0.438122 0.440167 0.439995 0.440924 Norwegian krone 0.07191 0.071927 0.072135 Omani rial 1.90896 1.90368 1.89529 Peruvian sol 0.205743 Philippine peso 0.012857 0.012801 Polish zloty 0.198694 0.200835 0.201513 0.201543 Qatari riyal 0.201647 0.201089 0.200203 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195732 0.19519 0.194331 Singapore dollar 0.570448 0.571713 0.570611 0.571382 Swedish krona 0.076474 0.076649 0.076594 Swiss franc 0.912135 0.913813 0.916445 0.917 Thai baht 0.022607 0.022589 0.022628 Trinidadian dollar 0.108491 0.107563 U.A.E. dirham 0.199309 0.198432 Uruguayan peso 0.018296 0.018191 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

