KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 30, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 138,412.25 High: 139,018.88 Low: 137,658.81 Net Change: 447.43 Volume (000): 167,695 Value (000): 16,633,804 Makt Cap (000) 4,139,664,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,073.74 NET CH (-) 190.64 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,687.40 NET CH (-) 112.04 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 40,339.89 NET CH (+) 594.72 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,201.87 NET CH (-) 34.83 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,948.04 NET CH (-) 5.72 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,139.01 NET CH (+) 114.81 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-JULY-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025