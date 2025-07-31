Markets Print 2025-07-31
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 30, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 138,412.25
High: 139,018.88
Low: 137,658.81
Net Change: 447.43
Volume (000): 167,695
Value (000): 16,633,804
Makt Cap (000) 4,139,664,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,073.74
NET CH (-) 190.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,687.40
NET CH (-) 112.04
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 40,339.89
NET CH (+) 594.72
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,201.87
NET CH (-) 34.83
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,948.04
NET CH (-) 5.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,139.01
NET CH (+) 114.81
------------------------------------
As on: 30-JULY-2025
====================================
