BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hyundai’s India unit beats quarterly profit view as exports rise

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 05:22pm

Hyundai Motor India beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, as higher exports and better proceeds from SUV sales offset the impact of a weak domestic market.

The unit of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor reported a profit of 13.69 billion rupees ($156.7 million) in the three months to June 30, compared with 14.9 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts had expected a profit of 12.59 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Hyundai India kicks off carmakers’ quarterly results at a time when India’s top manufacturers are ramping up exports amid stalling domestic sales.

Hyundai Motor Q2 profit falls 16% as US tariffs weigh

The company, India’s second largest exporter of cars, said its overseas shipments grew 13% from a year earlier, even as its overall sales declined 6% during the quarter.

In May, Hyundai had said it sees exports growing 7%-8% in the fiscal year to March 2026. Managing Director Unsoo Kim told analysts that sales contribution from exports would rise to 30% from 21% a year earlier.

Hyundai’s overall revenue fell 5.4% to 164.13 billion rupees in the June quarter, while expenses declined 5%.

Its shares, which made their trading debut in October 2024, pared some losses after reporting results, and were trading down 0.6%.

India Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India

Comments

200 characters

Hyundai’s India unit beats quarterly profit view as exports rise

Pakistan central bank sees FX reserves climbing to over $17bn by FY26 end

Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia’s Far East

PSX gains over 400 points as State Bank maintains status quo

Here is how key interest rate has moved in last 12 months

Rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Atlas Honda shifts gears with launch of CG150 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco’s IT arm

CCP decides 223 cases, slashes legal backlog by over 40%

COAS Munir reaffirms commitment to eradicating terrorism, advancing Balochistan’s socio-economic uplift

Oil prices fall on profit-taking as market weighs up supply risks

Read more stories