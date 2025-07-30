BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
Pakistan

Indian statement on IIOJK attackers ‘replete with fabrications’, says Pakistan

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 07:13pm

ISLAMABAD: The Indian home minister’s account of forces killing who he said were three Pakistanis involved in the April attack on Hindu tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) federal territory was “replete with fabrications”, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah told parliament on Tuesday that the three militants killed in a gun battle in a IIOJK forest this week were the perpetrators of the April 22 attack and that New Delhi had found evidence to back it.

Pakistan has denied involvement in the attack in which 26 men were shot dead - the worst assault on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks - and sought an independent investigation.

“The account given by the Indian home minister is replete with fabrications, leading to serious questions about its credibility,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The attackers, who India claimed were Pakistani nationals backed by Islamabad, had opened fire in a valley popular with tourists in IIOJK’s scenic, mountainous region of Pahalgam, before fleeing into the surrounding pine forests.

It led New Delhi to target what it called “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, leading to four days of intense fighting in May between the nuclear-armed neighbours before they agreed to a ceasefire.

India Pakistan IIOJK Pakistan and India Amit Shah Indian parliament Pakistan’s foreign ministry Indo Pak tensions Pak India conflict

