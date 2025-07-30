BML 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
Business & Finance

Toyota global output, sales hit record highs in January-June

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 11:06am

TOKYO: Toyota said on Wednesday its worldwide output and sales reached record highs for the first six months of the year, fuelled by strong demand in markets including North America, Japan and China.

The world’s biggest automaker’s global sales for January-June grew 5.5% year-on-year to more than 5.1 million vehicles, supported by demand for hybrid vehicles, which accounted for about 43% of its worldwide sales over the period.

Toyota’s global vehicle production rose 5.8% year-on-year to 4.9 million vehicles over the first six months of the year.

For June, global sales rose 1.7% to 867,906 vehicles and production was up 7.4% at 854,565 cars.

The production and sales figures include its luxury Lexus brand.

