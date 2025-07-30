BML 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
CNERGY 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CPHL 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
DCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 172.48 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
HUBC 147.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.06%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
MLCF 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
NBP 120.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.85%)
PIAHCLA 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.24%)
PREMA 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.51%)
PRL 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SNGP 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
SSGC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TREET 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,111 Decreased By -197 (-1.38%)
BR30 39,341 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.16%)
KSE100 138,449 Decreased By -1232 (-0.88%)
KSE30 42,236 Decreased By -455.3 (-1.07%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tesla signs $4.3 billion battery deal with LGES, source says, reducing China reliance

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 08:34am

SEOUL: South Korea’s LG Energy Solution has signed a $4.3 billion deal to supply Tesla with energy storage system batteries, said a person familiar with the matter, as the U.S. company looks to reduce reliance on Chinese imports due to tariffs.

The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries will be supplied from LGES’s U.S. factory in Michigan, the person said on condition of anonymity because the details were not public.

LGES said earlier on Wednesday that it had signed a $4.3 billion contract to supply LFP batteries over three years globally, without identifying the customer.

The announcement by the company, whose major customers include Tesla and General Motors, did not say whether the LFP batteries would be used in vehicles or energy storage systems.

“In accordance with our agreement, we are unable to disclose the customer’s identity due to confidentiality obligations,” LGES told Reuters.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla currently imports LFP batteries from China, “but higher tariffs have made it increasingly difficult for U.S. companies to import LFP batteries from China,” said Cho Hyun-ryul, a senior analyst at Samsung Securities.

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja said in April that the company was looking to secure non-Chinese battery suppliers for its energy storage business due to tariffs but it would take time.

The LFP deal comes amid a scramble by countries and companies globally to strike tariff agreements with Washington and after South Korea’s Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), opens new tab and Tesla this week announced a $16.5 billion chip supply deal.

US Production

LGES is one of the few U.S. producers of LFP batteries, a battery chemistry long dominated by Chinese rivals that have little presence in the U.S. market.

It started production of LFP batteries at its Michigan factory in May.

The company said it was considering converting some electric vehicle battery production lines in the United States to cater to energy storage systems in response to slowing EV demand.

LGES said the contract would last from August 2027 to July 2030 and included an option to extend the deal period by up to seven years and to increase supply volumes depending on discussions with its customer.

The South Korean company warned this month of a further slowdown in EV battery demand by early next year due to U.S. tariffs and policy uncertainties as it posted a quarterly profit jump.

China Tesla gas tariffs China tariffs US tariffs South Korea tariffs South Korea’s LG Energy Solution lithium iron phosphate

Comments

200 characters

Tesla signs $4.3 billion battery deal with LGES, source says, reducing China reliance

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Powerful quake in Russia’s Far East causes tsunami, Japan and Hawaii order evacuations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Oil steady after big gains on Trump’s Russia ultimatum

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Read more stories