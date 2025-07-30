BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-30

Meezan Bank rolls out ‘Visa Global eSIM’

Recorder Report Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

KARACHI: Meezan Bank becomes the first bank in the country to roll out Visa’s latest digital innovation “Visa Global eSIM” for its Visa Infinite Debit Cardholders.

Visa has introduced the Visa Global eSIM - an innovative digital connectivity solution for international travellers that eliminates the need for a physical SIM card, offering them seamless access to international data services.

Supported by Visa’s robust backend infrastructure and broad device compatibility, this solution allows users to instantly switch mobile carriers and activate international data plans directly from their devices, without any physical SIM swap. As part of this offering, eligible Meezan Bank customers will also receive up to 3GB for 21 days of complimentary high-speed data access across more than 150 countries and 25% discount on any additional top-up purchases beyond free allocation.

Syed Iftikhar ul Haq Group Head, Consumer Finance, Meezan Bank, commented on the launch said that Meezan Bank has roll out this first-of-its-kind lifestyle benefit for the Pakistani market, offering our Visa Infinite Debit Cardholders a seamless and secure way to stay connected while travelling abroad.

With this launch, customers can avoid the inconvenience of purchasing local SIM cards or relying on unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. “As the first bank in Pakistan to offer a global data roaming solution fully integrated into a premium debit card, Meezan Bank continues to enhance the international travel experience for its high-value customers”, he added.

Umar Khan, Country Manager Pakistan & Afghanistan, Visa said that as international travel expands, staying connected securely and conveniently is more important than ever. By integrating Visa’s Global eSIM into Meezan Bank’s Visa Infinite Debit Card, we’re enabling effortless global connectivity; without the need for physical SIMs or reliance on unsecured public Wi-Fi.

