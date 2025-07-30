Investment landscape of Punjab: Investment body to formulate policy recommendations

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has officially constituted a high-level Investment Advisory Committee under the leadership of Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), to formulate policy recommendations for enhancing the investment landscape of the province.

The committee, comprising senior government officials and industry experts, will play a pivotal role in developing forward-looking investment strategies and advising the provincial government on key reforms. This move aligns with Punjab’s broader vision to promote business-friendly policies, attract foreign and local investment, and stimulate economic development.

Chairman PBIT, Muntaha Ashraf, reiterated his commitment to strengthening investor confidence and facilitating ease of doing business. “This committee will serve as a strategic platform for consultation and collaboration, ensuring our policies reflects the needs of investors and the evolving global economic climate,” he said.

A formal notification has been issued in this regard. The newly formed committee is expected to convene its first meeting soon to prioritize actionable initiatives for improving Punjab’s investment ecosystem.

