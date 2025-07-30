Aleema blames top leadership for sugar crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan on Tuesday accused the country’s top leadership of contributing to the ongoing sugar crisis by having vested interests in the sugar industry.

Talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Khan’s sister Aleema Khan said that sugar prices in the country are soaring day by day in the country as president, prime minister, and chief minister allegedly own sugar mills. She said that the sugar mafia is looting the country. “The sugar mafia is those who have occupied this country”, she said, adding that they are busy making money. What is happening in this country has nothing to do with it, he said, adding that their only focus is on PTI.

She warned that after sugar, a wheat crisis is looming, and accused the government of abandoning the country’s farmers.

She claimed that she has not been allowed to visit her brother for the past two to three months, adding now even the sisters are being denied entry. According to her, Imran Khan is currently being held in complete solitary confinement, with no proper legal access during his ongoing trials.

She noted that a full legal team usually consists of 12 to 14 lawyers, yet only one lawyer, Qasain Faisal Mufti, has been allowed inside the jail, which she said is inadequate for cross-examination or trial proceedings.

Aleema Khan said that judge had issued clear instructions for family members and lawyers to be allowed to meet Imran Khan. However, jail authorities have continued to ignore these orders, repeatedly violating the court’s directives.

Earlier, the special court, hearing the Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, completed recording statements of 10 prosecution witnesses.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, adjourned the case after the defence completed the cross-examination of witness Mohsin Hassan.

Jail authorities produce Khan and his wife before the court. Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Umair Majeed appeared before the court.

The prosecution requested the court present three more witnesses during the next hearing. The court permitted to record statement to the approver Shoaib Abbasi and Ikram Ullah and a magistrate Abdullah during the next hearing.

