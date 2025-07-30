June 2024 to April 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from local FX market

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has purchased $7.23 billion from the domestic foreign exchange market during the eleven months (June 2024 to April 2025) to strengthen its reserves and ensure timely debt servicing.

Most of amount was utilised for the external debt servicing, while less than one billion were used to build the foreign exchange reserves.

According to a report released by Arif Habib Limited (AHL) on Tuesday, the State Bank interventions resulted in a $885 million increase in the country’s foreign exchange reserves, while the remaining funds were utilised to manage debt repayments.

An amount of $473 million was brought by the SBP in April 2025, while highest amount of $1.15 billion was purchased in November 2024.

