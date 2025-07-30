PM inaugurates ‘Pak Business Express’ train

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transforming Pakistan Railways into a modern, reliable, and affordable transport system for all citizens, not just the elite.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Pak Business Express and the newly-upgraded passenger facilitation centre at the Lahore Railway Station, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the station’s recent improvements during his visit after a long gap. “From a warm welcome to well-mannered receptionists, renovated CIP lounges, upgraded passenger waiting rooms, and a fully refurbished train with modern European-style dining and sleeper berths, the change is truly gratifying,” he said.

He lauded the digitization of the ticketing system, the availability of Wi-Fi facilities, and the outsourcing of services to improve professionalism and efficiency. “These services are for the common masses, not just a privileged class. This is a step towards turning railways into a best-in-class transportation system for both passengers and cargo freight,” PM Shehbaz remarked.

The Prime Minister commended Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Secretary and Chairman Railways, and the team for their contributions, also acknowledging former minister Khawaja Muhammad Saad Rafique’s “16 months of dedicated service to the railways department.”

Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to ensure punctuality and transparent outsourcing of railway assets to make them profitable. He emphasized expanding the transformation across the national network, “from Peshawar to Karachi, Rohri, and Quetta,” aiming to match global standards.

He further said, “The Almighty guides and supports every sincere effort. This is just the first step; we must struggle with dedication and transparency to serve the people of Pakistan.”

The newly-launched Pak Business Express will run between Lahore and Karachi in 18 hours and 30 minutes, with economy-class fares set at Rs 5,100.

In his address, PM Shehbaz also paid tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces for their role in the recent four-day war with India, calling it “short but highly dangerous.” He praised the military’s conventional capabilities, including the Air Force’s innovations, the Army’s use of Al Fatah missiles, and the Navy’s readiness. “India believed Pakistan could only rely on nuclear deterrence, but conventional warfare supremacy has shattered that myth,” he said.

Concluding the ceremony, the Prime Minister reiterated his pledge to make Pakistan Railways a modern, transparent, and people-focused institution. “Together we can make railways a true engine of progress for Pakistan,” he said.

Minister Hanif Abbasi thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership, crediting him with backing railways’ digitization, service outsourcing, and the introduction of a cashless payment system. He noted the department had earned Rs 93 billion, installed escalators for differently-abled passengers, and improved cleanliness and punctuality.

Abbasi also praised the Prime Minister’s role during the recent conflict with India, saying his “direct calls and strong foreign policy” pushed India onto the defensive while rallying international support for Pakistan.

