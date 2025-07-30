Varieties of resins: Customs’ values revised

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi has revised customs values on the import of phenolic resin, epoxide resin and polyurethane resin (pre-polymer for shoe sole) from China, South Africa, Taiwan, Korea and USA.

In this regard, the directorate has issued a valuation ruling (2013 of 2025) on Tuesday.

The ruling revealed that the customs values of phenolic resin, polyurethane resin, polyurethane resin, (pre-polymer for shoe sole), melamine resin and epoxide resin determined vide valuation ruling number 1813 of 2024 were challenged before the Director General of Customs Valuation under Section 25D of the Customs Act 1969 by M/s Ever Lasting Footwear and M/s Nimir Resins.

The director general vide order-in-revision No36/2024 directed the directorate to revisit customs values of subject goods from different origins.

In pursuance of the aforesaid order-in-revision, proceedings for re-determination of customs values of subject goods was initiated under Section 25 and 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 and valuation ruling No 1905/2024 was issued accordingly.

Moreover, being aggrieved several stakeholders filed revision petitions again under Section 25D of the Customs Act, 1969, before director general of Customs Valuation, Karachi.

The director general vide order-in-revision No 63/2024 dated 06.11.2024 set-aside the valuation ruling No 1905/2024 dated 23.09.2024 with the directions to the learned respondent to issue fresh ruling after considering of all aspects by ensuring participation of the relevant stakeholders including M/s Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association.

In view of the above, this directorate again initiated the proceedings for the re-determination of customs values of subject goods under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

The ruling said that meeting was convened which was attended by relevant stakeholders including the representatives of Pakistan Footwear Association and other stakeholders i.e. the importers and the manufacturers.

The representatives were requested to submit relevant documents and evidence to substantiate their contentions.

Viewpoints of the participants were heard in detail during the meeting for the determination of customs values under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

The transaction value method as provided in Section 25 of the Customs Act was found inapplicable due to absence of information as required under sub-section (2) of Section 25 of Customs Act.

Subsequently, similar goods value method provided in Section 25(6) was also examined in light of the clearance data of subject goods and was finally relied upon for determination of customs values of subject goods except polyurethane resin (pre-polymer for shoe sole) under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.