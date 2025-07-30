BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-30

Green Line BRT ridership soars after takeover by Sindh govt: Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

KARACHI: Following the transfer of the Green Line BRT from the federal government to the Sindh government, its daily ridership has seen a significant increase, rising from 52,000 to 72,000 over the past six months.

In this regard, the 15th Board Meeting of the Mass Transit Authority was held under the chairmanship of Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office in the Sindh Secretariat. During the meeting, it was decided to take comprehensive measures to increase the daily rider ship of the Green Line BRT to 150,000 passengers. The meeting was attended by Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Islam Sheikh, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD SMTA Kamal Dayo, and other senior officials. During the meeting, MD SMTA briefed the participants on the organization’s performance and the ongoing urban transport projects.

The SMTA Board approved the portfolio for the Annual Development Program for the year 2025–26 and issued directives for the immediate completion of these projects. The Board also approved the engagement of a non-fare revenue firm for the property management of the Green and Orange Line bus projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that following the handover of the Green Line from the federal government, the Sindh government has taken effective measures to operate the system more efficiently, the positive outcome of which is evident in the consistent increase in ridership. He stated that the integration of the Green Line and Orange Line has provided greater convenience to the public and significantly improved their daily commute.

Sharjeel Memon added that the Sindh government is striving to make these projects financially self-sustainable through the adoption of non-fare revenue models.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sharjeel Inam Memon BRT Green Line BRT

Comments

200 characters

Green Line BRT ridership soars after takeover by Sindh govt: Sharjeel

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Minister tells FPCCI body: KE receiving low-cost power from Sindh’s hybrid, solar parks

Rushed year-end fund releases hurt utilisation, GDP growth

Read more stories