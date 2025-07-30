Green Line BRT ridership soars after takeover by Sindh govt: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Following the transfer of the Green Line BRT from the federal government to the Sindh government, its daily ridership has seen a significant increase, rising from 52,000 to 72,000 over the past six months.

In this regard, the 15th Board Meeting of the Mass Transit Authority was held under the chairmanship of Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office in the Sindh Secretariat. During the meeting, it was decided to take comprehensive measures to increase the daily rider ship of the Green Line BRT to 150,000 passengers. The meeting was attended by Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Islam Sheikh, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD SMTA Kamal Dayo, and other senior officials. During the meeting, MD SMTA briefed the participants on the organization’s performance and the ongoing urban transport projects.

The SMTA Board approved the portfolio for the Annual Development Program for the year 2025–26 and issued directives for the immediate completion of these projects. The Board also approved the engagement of a non-fare revenue firm for the property management of the Green and Orange Line bus projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that following the handover of the Green Line from the federal government, the Sindh government has taken effective measures to operate the system more efficiently, the positive outcome of which is evident in the consistent increase in ridership. He stated that the integration of the Green Line and Orange Line has provided greater convenience to the public and significantly improved their daily commute.

Sharjeel Memon added that the Sindh government is striving to make these projects financially self-sustainable through the adoption of non-fare revenue models.

