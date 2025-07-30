ABL partners with Befiler to launch seamless tax filing services

KARACHI: Allied Bank, one of Pakistan’s leading commercial banks, has announced a strategic partnership with Befiler, a premier digital tax filing platform, to provide customers with secure, convenient, and integrated tax management solutions.

The partnership was formally unveiled during a signing ceremony held at Allied Bank’s Clifton office in Karachi. The event was attended by senior leadership from both organizations, including Akbar Tejani, CEO of Befiler, and Allied Bank executives Mujahid Ali – Chief Technology & Digital Transformation, Mohsin Mithani – Chief Digital Officer, and Muhammad Zaman – Group Head Digital Transformation & Innovation.

“This collaboration with Befiler marks another milestone in our journey to deliver meaningful digital services. Together, we’re enabling customers to manage their taxes effortlessly through the myABL app—saving time, reducing stress, and adding value to their everyday banking,” said Mr. Mohsin Mithani, Chief Digital Officer at Allied Bank.

Akbar Tejani, CEO of Befiler, added, “At Befiler, we believe that simplifying tax compliance is not just a convenience — it’s a national imperative. Our partnership with Allied Bank reflects a shared commitment to financial inclusion and transparency.”

