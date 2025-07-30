BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
Markets Print 2025-07-30

Big decrease in POL products’ prices likely

Wasim Iqbal Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: A substantial decrease in the prices of petroleum products is anticipated for the fortnight commencing August 1, 2025, depending on exchange rate adjustments for Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the prevailing taxes and levies applied to fuel.

According to estimates, globally the premium on petrol has gone down by $2.92 per bbl — from $9.68 per bbl to $6.76 per bbl — and on HSD, the price has also gone down by $0.05 per bbl, from $3.25 to $3.20 per bbl.

The estimates say that the government has enough space to reduce the price of petrol by Rs9.07 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.73 per litre, whereas the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil (LDO) are expected to rise by Rs3.55 per litre and Rs2.33 per litre, respectively.

The price is based on the petroleum levy (PL) and carbon levy at Rs78.02 per litre on petrol and Rs77.01 per litre on HSD.

At present, the IFEM on petrol is Rs8.89 per litre and Rs6.04 per litre on HSD.

According to the estimates, the price of petrol may be reduced to Rs263.08 from Rs272.25 per litre, and a reduction from Rs284.35 to Rs280.62 per litre may be witnessed in the HSD rates.

However, the price of kerosene oil may go up from Rs181.33 to Rs184.88 per litre, and on LDO, it may go up to Rs170.09 per litre from Rs167.76.

