Highnoon forges alliance with BD’s Beximco

Muhammad Saqib Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

KARACHI: Highnoon Laboratories Limited, a prominent Pakistani pharmaceutical company, announces a significant strategic partnership with Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, a leading pharmaceutical firm based in Bangladesh.

The collaboration aims to enhance the availability of specialised pharmaceutical products in Pakistan, focusing on critical therapeutic areas such as respiratory, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two companies. This alliance is set to introduce newer therapies, advanced dosage forms, and innovative drug delivery systems to the Pakistani market, promising improved ease of use and better clinical outcomes for patients, while simultaneously enhancing access to advanced medications.

Beximco Pharmaceuti-cals Limited brings to the table state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, which have received accreditation from stringent regulatory authorities across the globe, including the USA, Australia, the European Union, Canada, and Brazil. This robust accreditation underscores Beximco’s commitment to quality and international standards.

Highnoon Laboratories Limited, recognised as a recipient of Forbes Asia’s “Best Under A Billion” award in 2023, views this strategic alliance as a pivotal step. According to the disclosure made to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, the company believes this partnership will not only benefit patients in Pakistan but also significantly contribute to the ongoing expansion of trade relations and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The collaboration is expected to bring substantial advancements to Pakistan’s healthcare sector, offering new hope and improved treatment options for patients

suffering from high-burden diseases.

