BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-30

European stocks close up; Novo Nordisk logs its biggest drop

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

FRANKFURT: European stocks closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by financials and defence stocks, though Danish stocks logged their biggest one-day drop of the year as Novo Nordisk’s shares slid after the weight-loss drug maker issued a profit warning.

The Wegovy producer, once a market darling, logged its biggest one-day drop on record of 23%, wiping about $57.5 billion off its market value, as it slashed its outlook for 2025 sales growth and named a new CEO as it battles rising competition in the obesity drug market.

The stock weighed on Denmark’s Copenhagen OMX index , which lost 11.9%, while the broader STOXX pharmaceutical sector slid 1.6%.

“It’s doubly disappointing for investors when you find a company that had been anticipated to be a real star in a booming sector, and they don’t seem to be able to capitalize on what was a really good competitive position,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

The stock “seems to be getting pummeled” by its US rival, Eli Lilly, Hewson said. “Now we are seeing a change in CEO, but investors are not going to give the new guy an awful lot of time to get the house in order.”

Eli Lilly also lost 5% in afternoon trading.

More broadly the pan-European STOXX 600 index finished 0.3% higher, with banks gaining 1.7% to hit their highest since September 2008 as investors bet on improved profits and resilience in a sector broadly insulated from tariff turmoil.

In a relief for investors, the US and EU signed an agreement to lower US tariffs to 15%, ending weeks of negotiations earlier this week and offering investors some clarity on the trade front.

Analysts said the corporate earnings landscape has markedly improved following the deal, and they now project European companies to deliver 1.8% growth in second-quarter earnings compared to a 0.3% decline just a week earlier, according to LSEG I/B/E/S data.

Aerospace and defence stocks added 2.2% after three straight days of losses. The new framework trade deal offered zero-for-zero tariffs on aircraft and parts. Airbus and Safran SA gained 1.7% and 2.1%, respectively.

Franco-Italian eyewear group EssilorLuxottica shares jumped 6.9% after the company reported an increase in first-half operating profit despite a tariff hit.

Dutch company Philips rose 9.2% to the top of the index after the healthcare technology group lowered its tariff impact estimates following the US-EU trade deal.

Attention now turns to Wednesday’s second-quarter GDP releases from both the euro zone and the US, followed by the Federal Reserve’s highly anticipated rate decision and Friday’s US employment report.

European stocks Novo Nordisk

Comments

200 characters

European stocks close up; Novo Nordisk logs its biggest drop

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Minister tells FPCCI body: KE receiving low-cost power from Sindh’s hybrid, solar parks

Rushed year-end fund releases hurt utilisation, GDP growth

Read more stories