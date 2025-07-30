BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-30

US trade talks weigh on copper, trim Comex premium

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Tuesday as traders awaited the outcome of US trade talks with Chile and China for more clarity on a US plan to impose a 50% import tariff on the metal from August 1.

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $9,782 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading. “With the August 1 date looming, there remains market uncertainty around what forms of copper will be covered, and if there will be any carve-outs for key suppliers such as Chile, which would blunt the impact,” said Standard Chartered analyst Sudakshina Unnikrishnan.

The premium on the most active COMEX copper futures over the LME benchmark fell to 27% from last week’s 30% after leading global supplier Chile said that the US copper tariffs would be discussed within broader trade talks in Washington this week.

Providing another layer of uncertainty, US and Chinese officials began a second day of talks in Stockholm on Tuesday to resolve economic disputes and step back from an escalating trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. China is the world’s largest metals consumer.

The European Union and the US will develop a metals alliance to reduce the impact of subsidised Chinese production on global markets as part of their trade deal, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Monday.

Sefcovic said the system has yet to be finalised but EU steel and aluminium makers would be granted a quota system with minimal or zero tariffs to replace US President Donald Trump’s 50% import tariffs. Among other LME metals, aluminium and zinc slid 0.9% to $2,607 and $2,793 a ton respectively in official activity.

Lead eased by 0.3% to $2,011, tin rose 0.1% to $33,745 and nickel was down 0.8% at $15,140.

Copper Copper prices LME COMEX COMEX copper

Comments

200 characters

US trade talks weigh on copper, trim Comex premium

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Minister tells FPCCI body: KE receiving low-cost power from Sindh’s hybrid, solar parks

Rushed year-end fund releases hurt utilisation, GDP growth

Read more stories