BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-30

Palm edges higher on bargain buying, short covering

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Tuesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as bargain buyers emerged and short-covering activity provided additional support.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 12 ringgit, or 0.28%, to 4,254 ringgit ($1,005.44) a metric ton at the close.

Bargain buyers lifted crude palm oil futures prices to positive territory at the session’s close, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. “It could be that some short coverings are pushing up the market,” the trader added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.38%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.61%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.11%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Oil prices edged up on optimism that a trade war between the United States and its major trading partners was abating and as President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.07% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil Malaysian ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Palm edges higher on bargain buying, short covering

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Minister tells FPCCI body: KE receiving low-cost power from Sindh’s hybrid, solar parks

Rushed year-end fund releases hurt utilisation, GDP growth

Read more stories