Spot rate loses further Rs200 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,800 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,5 00 to Rs 15,900 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,200 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 6,800 per maund.

Around, 9000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,550 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 2400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 1800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,550 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 15,550 to Rs 15,850 per maund, 1800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 400 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 200 bales of Patoki were sold at Rs 15,850 per maund, 1000 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 15.800 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund, 600 bales of Gojtra were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Muridwala were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund, 600 bales of Mongi Bangla were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 200 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 400 bales of Lodhran were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Shujabad were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,950 per maund and 1200 bales of Winder were sold in between Rs 15,550 to Rs 15,900 per maund

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

