Over Rs550m ‘irregularities’ detected in ANF

ISLAMABAD: Over Rs550 million in financial irregularities within the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), unauthorized retention of 335 confiscated vehicles, misuse of over 220 kanals of government land, premature payment of Rs20.5 million in cash rewards, and irregular rent payments amounting Rs5.7 million was exposed by the Auditor General of Pakistan’s (AGP) Audit Report for 2024-25.

These findings underscore systemic weaknesses in the ANF’s operations and a persistent disregard for government financial rules, particularly in the organization’s regional directorates in Karachi and Peshawar.

One of the most troubling findings centers around the Regional Directorate of ANF in Peshawar, which has failed to auction or transfer hundreds of kanals of land and several valuable properties confiscated in narcotics-related cases, even years after the courts had ruled in favour of the government. Not only have these properties remained idle, but some have been repurposed for unauthorized use, including staff residences and vehicle parking facilities.

Notable properties include a house in Faisal Colony, Peshawar; “Muhammad Manzil” at Khyber Bazaar; and vast lands in Mouza Kamobh and Mouza Malkandher. These properties, meant to be auctioned or transferred to government departments under the relevant disposal rules, have instead been informally occupied by the ANF. The audit viewed this prolonged misuse as a direct violation of the Frozen or Forfeited Drug Assets Disposal Rules, 2010, and recommended immediate corrective measures, including public auction or lawful transfer, along with fixing responsibility on the officials involved.

Similarly, the directorate failed to auction 335 confiscated vehicles — despite court decisions having been finalized in favour of the government. These vehicles, seized from smugglers and drug dealers, were lying unused till June 2024. The audit expressed concern over the risk of deterioration and potential misuse of these assets, stating that the delay has caused avoidable losses to the government. Under the Disposal of Vehicles Rules, such assets should have been sold through open bidding to ensure transparency and optimal returns.

The report also uncovered an irregular expenditure of Rs5.7 million by the Regional Directorate in Karachi, paid as rent for an office building at a rate higher than what was approved by the Ministry of Housing and Works. Despite clear instructions that any enhanced rental agreement must be approved by the Finance Division along with proper documentation — including space entitlement, owner consent, and a certified property map — the ANF entered into an agreement and made payments without fulfilling these conditions. The audit declared this a violation of financial procedures and urged that the expenditure be regularized through the Finance Division and such practices be immediately discontinued.

Another serious issue pertains to the disbursement of Rs20.516 million in cash rewards by the ANF Peshawar office to raiding parties and informers during the 2023-24 financial year. These payments were made immediately after raids were conducted, even though many cases were still under judicial process.

In some instances, suspects were later acquitted or granted bail. The audit noted that there was no mechanism in place to evaluate the performance or outcomes of these raids, making such early rewards highly questionable. It emphasized that any reward system must be linked to legal outcomes and measurable performance indicators, and recommended the establishment of a formal evaluation framework to ensure accountability and fairness in reward distribution.

In nearly all cases cited, the ANF failed to respond to audit queries or convene Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meetings, despite multiple reminders sent between November 2024 and January 2025. This lack of response further underscores the internal governance and oversight failures within the organization.

The audit recommended that the government take urgent steps to enforce financial discipline in the ANF by regularizing irregular expenditures through the proper authorities, ensuring the timely auction or transfer of confiscated properties and vehicles, establishing a robust performance-based reward system, and holding accountable those responsible for prolonged misuse and administrative neglect. In a time of fiscal constraint, the audit stressed that public assets must be managed transparently and in strict accordance with laws to avoid further losses to the state.

