May 9 trials: PTI seeks SC review

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Tuesday to intervene in what he described as “constitutional and procedural violations” surrounding the ongoing trials linked to the May 9, 2023 unrest.

In a detailed letter addressed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Ayub, who is also a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), framed his appeal both as a political leader and as an individual directly affected by the legal proceedings.

He characterised the trials, which are taking place in multiple cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sargodha, as “rushed” and “unfair,” warning that such processes undermine public trust in the country’s judiciary.

“The integrity of the country’s judicial process is under grave threat,” he wrote, alleging that Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) were holding sessions late into the night, sometimes until 2 or 3 am.

“This is neither justice delayed nor justice served – this is justice crushed and buried under the weight of exhaustion, coercion, and haste,” he lamented.

Ayub cited numerous Supreme Court verdicts underscoring the necessity of transparency, fairness, and due process.

Quoting the landmark ruling in State vs Ziaul Haq (1975), he emphasised, “Justice must not only be done, it must manifestly and undoubtedly be seen to be done.”

The opposition leader expressed deep concern over what he described as a “systematic” erosion of legal rights for PTI members, accusing authorities of prosecutorial overreach, filing fabricated complaints, and using coercive tactics.

He also raised alarms about restrictions placed on defendants’ access to legal counsel of their choice, citing Article 10A of the Constitution, and alleged that courts were frequently denying adjournments and appointing state lawyers without consent.

Highlighting violations of constitutional protections, including Articles 4, 10A, 14, 19A, and 25, Ayub warned that such practices contravened not only national law but also international standards, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

He likened the secretive nature of the trials to the notorious “Star Chambers” of 17th-century England, underscoring the opacity and lack of public scrutiny.

He called on Justice Afridi to take urgent corrective action, including a comprehensive review of all May 9 trials to ensure adherence to fair trial norms and enforcing reasonable court hours.

He also urged safeguarding the right to counsel, expanding media access, and investigating allegations of prosecutorial and police misconduct.

He also urged reopening trials concluded under questionable conditions.

Concluding his letter, Ayub invoked a famous quote from former US Chief Justice Earl Warren: “The treatment a government gives its citizens when accused of crime reveals the very essence of justice in that society.”

He reminded the Chief Justice Afridi of his constitutional duty as the “guardian of the Constitution” to ensure that courts serve justice rather than political interests.

“The public is watching closely,” he warned. “And history is being written every day.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025