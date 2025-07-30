BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
Pakistan

Arrest warrants for KP CM suspended

Fazal Sher Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday suspended the arrest warrants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after he surrendered before it in an illegal weapons and liquor case.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Chishti suspended the arrest warrant of Gandapur after he appeared before it. The court also cancelled the notice issued to Gandapur surety.

At the start of the hearing, Gandapur’s counsel Raja Zahoorul Hassan told the court that today his client will not record his statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). He requested the court to first hear the acquittal application of his client as a judicial order regarding this already, he said.

Judge responded, alright, let us start the argument on the acquittal application, I am listening. The defence counsel requested additional time, stating, I cannot present arguments today. I need at least five hours for proper defence.

The judge replied, “You have five hours, please proceed.”

“If I am to argue for five hour, I need five days for preparation,” the defence lawyer said.

He further said that the court should prove us the amended questionnaire under Section 342 so that both the defence arguments and the statement could be submitted together. The judge assured him that you will receive the questionnaire by 3:00 pm.

During the hearing, Gandapur explained his absence from the previous hearing held on July 21, citing his role as a voter in the Senate elections alongside his responsibilities as chief minister.

The judge said that we had given you the option to record his statement online. Gandapur told the court that he had attempted to join hearing online but there was an internet issue in the court. The court granted Gandapur to leave and adjourned hearing. The court adjourned hearing of the case till July 31.

Talking to the reporters after the hearing, the chief minister said that we are not afraid of such fake cases. Our spirits will not be dampened by disqualifications or arrests, he added.

He said that the case filed against him was entirely fabricated. When this case was registered, I was not even present at the scene, and the vehicle in question did not belong to me, he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to leading the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) movement in the province, the chief minister announced a major public mobilisation campaign. I will lead the movement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and on August 5, people from every district and constituency will come out, he said.

