CM determined to provide education, health to every child

LAHORE: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, historic progress in the education of special children has been achieved. International collaboration in special education has been secured for the first time in the history of Punjab as an LOI has been signed in this regard between the British Council and the Special Education Department Punjab.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Special Education Sania Ashiq briefed the Country Director British Council James Hampson on steps taken by the government of Punjab for the purpose. She said, “Education and training of special children is the top priority of the Punjab government, international training exchange program for teachers is indispensable.” She added, “We want to benefit from UK experiences in autism and inclusive education.”

Awards of Excellence were also given to the heads of prominent schools under the School Connect Program at the ceremony. British Council assured of technical assistance in special education.

